Yard waste being collected in city
ATTLEBORO — Curbside yard waste collection will be held this week on trash days.
Paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, or barrels with the cover off should be used for leaves and yard waste, not plastic bags.
Mansfield dog licenses available
MANSFIELD — Dog licenses for the new year are available at the town clerk’s office at town hall and at www.mansfieldma.com.
Proof of current rabies vaccination is required. Fees: spayed/neutered $10; non-spayed/neutered $15. No charge for dog owners over 70.
Mansfield trash, parking stickers available
MANSFIELD — Stickers for residents to use the town’s recycling and compost center and park in town spaces at the MBTA lot for the upcoming calendar year are available at town hall during business hours.
A current vehicle registration reflecting a Mansfield address is required. If a vehicle is leased, the lease agreement is required as well.
Fee for the recycling and compost center sticker is $20, but free for those 62 and older. There is no charge for a train station parking sticker.
Mansfield Green Recycling Park and Compost Area at the intersection of Route 106 and East Street has new hours: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Contact the town clerk’s office for more information at townclerk@mansfieldma.com or call 508-261-7345.
