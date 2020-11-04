Voter registration in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — A voter registration will take place Friday, Nov. 6 for a Nov. 16 special/fall town meeting.
The registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the town clerk’s office at 79 South St. and from noon to 8 p.m. in the main lobby of town hall at 79 South St. (Route 1A).
Any resident who is not registered or will become 16 years of age on or before Nov. 16 may pre-register/register to vote.
Call the town clerk’s office at 508-384-5415 with questions.
Rides available for Rehoboth veterans
REHOBOTH — Veterans in need of a ride to the VA Hospital, clinics, doctors or other medical appointments should call the veterans agent at town hall.
Rehoboth Veterans Service Officer Jake Kramer says the office can help. Call 508-252-4467 or email veterans@town.rehoboth.ma.us to coordinate services.
Appointments need to be scheduled no less than a week in advance, and all pandemic safety measure will be in place.
Volunteers wanted for Wrentham councilWRENTHAM — Residents interested in the arts and culture are urged to join the Wrentham Cultural Council that helps fund and promote such activities and events.
The main purpose of the council, a local branch of the Mass Cultural Council, is to review grant applications for local arts and humanities programs. One can also volunteer for programs and exhibits at the Old Fiske Museum.
The cultural council meets virtually on Zoom the second Tuesday of each month. If interested, visit wrentham.ma.us/about-wrentham-ma-town/volunteering, or email wcc@wrentham.ma.us
Openings for volunteers in NorfolkNORFOLK — The town has openings for several positions on town boards and committees, including on the Council on Aging, planning board, town government study committee, and zoning board of appeals.
To complete a volunteer application visit www.norfolk.ma.us, or submit a resume to Town Administrator Blythe Robinson at brobinson@norfolk.ma.us.
