Wrentham police conducting toy drive
WRENTHAM — Police will hold their first annual holiday toy drive at the police station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
They will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in need.
For those unable to make it, Police Chief Bill McGrath says anyone can drop a toy off in the police station lobby in the large gift-wrapped drop box or give it to a police officer to bring to the station.
“Please help make our first toy drive a success that’s so big, it’ll be hard to beat next year,” McGrath said in an announcement.
New hours for Plainville recycling/compost center
PLAINVILLE — Residents who use the Recycling Center & Compost Area on West Bacon Street are reminded winter hours have begun.
The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in December, January and March. It will be open Saturdays, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 until 1 p.m. but closed the month of February.
Norton looking for volunteers
NORTON — Select board members are looking for residents interested in filling vacancies on the following boards, committees, and commissions:
Alternative transportation committee, Canoe River Aquifer Advisory Committee, commission on disability, constable, Council on Aging (alternate), cultural council, economic development commission, GATRA Advisory Board designee, Gold Star Committee, historic district commission, historical commission, Norton Cable Access, open space committee, permanent building committee, planning board (until spring election), recreation commission (alternates), water bodies committee, and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Those interested should submit a letter of introduction to the Select Board’s Office, 70 East Main Street, Norton, MA 02766, or email myunits@nortonmaus.com.
Mansfield library surveying residents
MANSFIELD — The town library is surveying residents to develop a new strategic plan. Survey results will help shape the library for the next five years better serve the community. The survey is open until Dec. 16. Visit www.mansfieldma.com.
Mansfield has stickers, dog licenses
MANSFIELD — The town has 2023 resident train parking/green stickers available.
Train station stickers are free. Parking in resident parking spaces is $3 per day, $4 in public parking spaces. Combination train parking and access to the recycling center stickers are $20 (over the age of 62 is free). Current vehicle registration reflecting a Mansfield address is necessary.
Dog licenses for 2023 are also available. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required. Fees are $10 for spayed/neutered dogs and $15 for non-spayed/non-neutered dogs.
Call 508-261-7345 or email townclerk@mansfieldma.com for more info.