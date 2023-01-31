Time to license your pooch in Norton
NORTON -- Dog licenses are now available for 2023.
Licenses are for one, two or three years based on rabies shot expiration.
Licenses not procured before March 1 are subject to late fees. Questions? Call the town clerk's office at 508-285-0230.
Preschool applications sought in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Public School District invites all residents who have preschool age children to apply to become a Community Peer student at Roland Green Preschool.
Visit www.mansfieldschools.com for more details or contact the preschool at 508-261-1561.
Attleboro library book group to meet
ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Public Library Biography Book Group will be discussing the book, "Mountains Beyond Mountains" by Tracy Kidder, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. New members are welcome. Register at attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157.