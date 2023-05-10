BSU graduations at Gillette this weekend
FOXBORO -- Bridgewater State University’s commencement ceremonies are taking place this weekend at Gillette Stadium.
The 17th Graduate Commencement is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, with the 182nd Undergraduate Commencement set to begin at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Foxboro reminds homeowners about leaks, offers help
FOXBORO — Water officials remind residents many water leaks go unnoticed until residents receive their water bill and find a charge that is higher than usual, and one of the biggest culprits can be a leaking toilet.
The water department office at 70 Elm St. offers free dye tablets to check for toilet leaks. The office opens 7:30 a.m. each weekday, and closes 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 12:30 p.m. Fridays.
Grieving mothers to meet Saturday in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.
Foxboro scholarship available
FOXBORO -- Foxboro Cable Access is offering an annual $1,000 scholarship to a resident who is pursuing higher education in the field of communications.
Applications are available at the FCA office at 28 Central St., town hall, the Boyden Library, and the high school guidance department.
The application deadline is 2 p.m. Friday, May 19. Completed applications must be submitted to: FCA Scholarship Committee, c/o P.O. Box 524, Foxboro, MA 02035.
Mental illness support group meets Tuesday
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115)