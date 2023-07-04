Foxboro concerts continue Thursday night
FOXBORO -- The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues Thursday with a performance by Space Captain from 7 to 9 p.m.
The acoustic rock duo perform covers of classic rock tunes, including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Pink Floyd, The Cult and more.
Concerts will continue to take place weekly through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of local bands. A full list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org.
Norfolk concerts Thursday
NORFOLK -- Summer concerts are held by the Recreation Department on Town Hill (the town common) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Thursdays.
Here's the remaining lineup: July 6, Ken Durosario (Kendo); July 13, Music Matters; July 20, Ayla Brown; July 27, Franklin Performing Arts Center's Electric Youth; Aug. 3, Closing Time; and Aug. 26, 4 p.m., End of Summer Blast, with food, flying dogs, and music.
Grieving mothers to meet in Foxboro
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.