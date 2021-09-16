Mum sale to benefit Paws of Comfort
ATTLEBORO — The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort Lions is holding its annual mum sale.
Red, yellow, purple and orange mums are available for $10, and all proceeds go to local Lions charities.
Pickup date is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday at 32 Pratt Lane, North Attleboro.
Place orders by contacting Debby at 508-889-2185 or Monique at 508-431-0282.
North historical society meets Monday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Historical Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, on the lawn of the Little Red Schoolhouse.
There will be a slide presentation by the society’s president, James Hale. He will show rare and historic photos and consider how some of the events depicted changed history.
The public is invited.
Area genealogy meeting Saturday
SOMERSET — The Bristol chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold a free program on researching World War II records at noon Saturday.
David Allen Lambert, chief genealogist at New England Historic Genealogist Society, author and military expert, will present the program.
It will be held at the Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., and virtually via Zoom by registering at https://tinyurl.com/BristolSep2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.