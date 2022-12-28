COVID vaccinations available Friday
ATTLEBORO -- The Sweet Community House and Attleboro Norton YMCA are hosting a family-friendly COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the Sweet House, 44 Peck St.
Massachusetts residents 6 months or older who get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the clinic will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last. No ID or proof of insurance is needed to receive the vaccination.
This is part of a series of clinics being held by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health in collaboration with community groups across the state. For more information, visit mass.gov/getboosted.
North, Mansfield recycling centers announce holiday hours
North Attleboro's Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 but will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2.
Mansfield Green recycling center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The center will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2.