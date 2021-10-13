MANSFIELD — The water department will be flushing fire hydrants all over town for the next five weeks beginning Thursday.
The annual work is conducted to clean iron and other mineral deposits that form in water mains and to ensure adequate water flow and quality.
Workers will be flushing hydrants from midnight to 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to the public works department.
If customers experience water discoloration, they should run it until it clears.
For additional information go to mansfieldma.com or call the water department at 508-261-7376.
Seekonk offers driver program
SEEKONK — A virtual program for young drivers called “Dare to Prepare” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Presented by AAA, it’s designed for teens (pre-driver’s ed) and parents to preview the state’s Junior Operator laws, its driver education process and hear about resources and best practices to get teen drivers off to the safest start possible.
Register for the virtual program at seekonkpl.org, email agreil@seekonkpl.org, or call the library at 508-336-8230, ext. 56141.
Rehoboth Legion hosting pig roast
REHOBOTH — Amercan Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, is holding a pig roast from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Music will be provided by the band Wolfgang from 7 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and available at the post or contact Jake at 315-415-2277 or email speedyjake@aol.com.
Book sale in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold fiction book sales in October and November at the library, 198 South St. (Route 1A).
Suspense and mystery will be featured Oct. 16 to 23; romance, young adult, sci-fi/fantasy, horror, Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Prices are 50 cents for mass-market and $1 for trade/hardcover. Cash only.
