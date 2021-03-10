Norton holding budget hearing
NORTON -- The school committee will hold two public hearings at its regular meeting Thursday night. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The hearings are on the proposed school budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, and the school choice program that allows out-of-town students to attend local schools.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
St. Pat's dinner in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, is holding a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday.
Seating or takeout are available. Suggested donation is $15.
RSVP by Thursday at 508-252-9079 or 315-415-2277, or email speedyjake@aol.com or Facebook “American Legion Post 302.”
Sunday breakfast in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302 and Rehoboth Anawan Lions Club's monthly breakfast is set for 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. this Sunday and the second Sunday of every month at the Legion Hall, 84 Bay State Road.
Inside seating or takeout are available. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage and home fries. Suggested donation for the all-you-can eat breakfast is $8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.