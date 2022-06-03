Mansfield yard sale Saturday will benefit Relay for Life
MANSFIELD — A multi-family yard sale is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 456 Elm St.
Housewares, clothing, toys, small furniture, and other items will be available.
All money raised will be donated to the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, which benefits the American Cancer Society.
Pandemic book author coming to North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Author Susan Brescia will discuss her new book about the pandemic, “The Year the World Stood Still,” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richards Memorial Library.