North bridge work set for Wednesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — MassDOT will be performing emergency bridge joint repair work on Interstate 295 south over Mount Hope Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Temporary traffic management will be utilized including right lane, shoulder and breakdown lane closures and police details. Two open travel lanes will be maintained at all times.
Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Foxboro Democrats caucusing Saturday
FOXBORO — Local Democrats will convene virtually at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 to elect nine delegates and four alternates to represent Foxboro at the 2022 State Democratic Convention.
Email Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net for information on how to register.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Foxboro 16 and older may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates.
Those ages 16 to 35, with disabilities, of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.
The state convention will be a hybrid event, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic primary.