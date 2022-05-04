Work being done this week on I-495 in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — MassDOT is doing bridge joint repair work on Interstate 495-North during overnight hours from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. into Friday.
The work will require the ramp from Route 1A to I-495 northbound be temporarily closed.
There will be a detour: Take ramp to I-495 South, exit 36A to Route 1 North, and ramp from Route 1 North to I-495 North.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Rehoboth Antiquarian Society to meet
REHOBOTH — The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society will hold its annual membership meeting Wednesday at the Blanding Library.
The event will start with a presentation by the Garden Club at 5:30 at the library’s new entrance on the west side of the building. It will be followed by a brief meeting at 6:30 in Goff Memorial hall.
There will also be a Zoom link made available for those unable to attend in person. Visit www.rehobothantiquarian.org.
North-Plainville Rotary Club fishing derby is May 21
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The annual North Attleboro Plainville Rotary Club Fishing Derby at Whiting’s Pond on Broadway will be held Saturday, May 21.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the derby starts at 9 a.m. rain or shine. It’s open to children age 3-15 at no cost.
All fish caught will be measured and weighed and awards in various categories will be presented at noon.
Hot dogs and beverages will be served.
For additional information contact Larry Tilton at ltilton@tilton-assoc.com or go to northattleboroplainvillerotary.org.