Road improvements scheduled for Route 106 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — Police are warning drivers to prepare for delays Saturday on Route 106 because of roadwork under the train track overpass.
The highway department is expected to start paving at 8 a.m. and finish by 5 p.m.
The road will remain open but police say drivers should expect delays.
The work is being done between North Main Street and Highland and Winthrop avenues.
After initially announcing the work would start Monday morning, the highway department changed the scheduled and started Friday night.
Paving work will be done at a later date.
Sundaes with Santa on Sunday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The 6th annual Sundaes with Santa to raise funds to help find a cure for pediatric brain tumors is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
For a suggested $25 donation per family, famlies will receive a professional photo with Santa. The background is designed and donated from Christmas Couture. Also, Bliss Dairy of Attleboro has donated ice cream for a make-your-own sundae station, and there will be raffles for various gift cards, admission passes, restaurant meals, an ice cream truck party, tickets to the Providence Performing Arts Center and Broadway series “Annie” at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester, and a birthday party at Altitude Trampoline Park in North Attleboro.
The event is sponsored by Cafe Locale of Attleboro.
Author visits Foxboro Historical Society Tuesday
FOXBORO — Author Eric Jay Dolin will be the guest speaker at the Foxboro Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Dolin’s book “Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution” is described as being about a ragtag fleet of private vessels that revealed a new nation’s character, ambition and entrepreneurial ethos during the founding of the U.S. Navy during the Revolution.
Wrentham looking for DPW building committee members
WRENTHAM — Town officials are seeking volunteers to serve on a public works building committee.
Residents with expertise in architecture, construction, and other areas of related to public construction are desired. Submit a Boards/Committees
Application to taoffice@wrentham.gov no later than Nov. 30.