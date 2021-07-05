Congressman to meet residents in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, will be hosting community hours at Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grille on South Main Street on Tuesday.
The congressman will meet residents, talk about issues and give updates on happenings at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, will be a special guest.
RSVP: AuchinclossRSVP@mail.house.gov.
Feedback for GATRA sought
The regional transportation planning agency, Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District, commonly known as SRPEDD, is holding a public comment period and a virtual public meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 8 to hear comments for this fiscal year concerning transit funding for equipment, maintenance, and operating assistance for the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA), the regional bus agency. For more information, visit www.srpedd.org.
Norton schedules special meeting
NORTON — Select board members have called a special town meeting for Aug. 9.
The deadline to submit articles for the meeting agenda is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the select board office at town hall.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the high school.
Seekonk wants public input
SEEKONK — The town is looking for feedback for its draft version of the proposed Open Space and Recreation Plan.
Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov to see it. Forward any comments to Conservation Agent Jennifer Miller at jmiller@seekonk-ma.gov.
