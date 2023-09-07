YMCA free community event Saturday
FOXBORO — The Hockomock Area YMCA will be hosting a free community event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at its Invensys Foxboro Branch’s Spier Family Splash Park.
All in the community are invited to enjoy the splash park, which is located at 67 Mechanic St.
Grieving mothers to meet Saturday
FOXBORO — Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.