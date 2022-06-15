Feeney meeting constituents Friday
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be available to meet with constituents for virtual and in-person district office hours in the coming weeks.
In-person meetings Friday are:
- Foxboro, 10 to 11 a.m., Town Hall, 40 South St.
- Mansfield, noon to 1 p.m., Public Safety Complex, 500 East St.
- Norton, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Town Hall.
For more information, call 617-722-1222 or visit https://bit.ly/FeeneyJuneOfficeHours.
Foxboro hazardous waste day Saturday
FOXBORO -- The town's annual hazardous waste collection day is Saturday.
The event is being held from 9 a.m. to noon at the highway garage, 70 Elm St.
For more information, including items accepted and to sign up, visit www.foxboroughma.gov. Look under highway department.
Foxboro looks for resident input on infrastructure
FOXBORO -- Residents have the opportunity to give their opinion on new infrastructure.
The town is developing a Sidewalk Master Plan to help guide funding for new pedestrian infrastructure.
Residents can help in the effort by taking the survey available at bit.ly/38M7R1z through June 24.