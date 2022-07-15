Norton sanctuary Family Day Sunday
NORTON — Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary is holding its Family Field Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a rain date the following Sunday.
There will be a relay, races, an egg toss, a tug of war, and more.
RSVP with the number of adults and children (including their ages) to: deannawinslowfarm02766@gmail.com.
Learn the art of beekeeping
ATTLEBORO — Lisa Nason, a owner of Products of the Hive, will present a program on beekeeping from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Monday at Attleboro Public Library.
Nason and her family have been beekeeping for more than eight years in Attleboro, and she will talk about raising bees as well as demonstrate some of the equipment that she uses.
Register at https://attleborolibrary.org.
COVID-19 test kits available in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Health Department has received another shipment of COVID-19 test kits.
AnnMarie Fleming, the department’s director and the town’s public nurse, said the kits will be available to North Attleboro residents in the town hall lobby from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.