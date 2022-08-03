Norfolk police collecting school supplies
NORFOLK -- Police are collecting backpacks and other school supplies through Wednesday as part of the Hockomock Area YMCA's 7th annual back-to-school drive.
Items can be dropped off in the police station lobby through Wednesday. From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, children can also visit with officers, including the town's community resource dog, Officer Mitch.
Raise money in memory of Sam
FOXBORO -- The Progeria Research Foundation is holding a fundraiser Wednesday to find a cure for the rapid aging disease that affected Sam Berns.
The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. at Union Straw Restaurant, 8 Mechanic St. Cost is $20 a person or $50 for a family of four: https://www.facebook.com/events/562309225439880.
Proceeds from the event will support TEAM PRF, a Falmouth Road Race team that will involve Foxboro runners Paul Michienzie and Christopher Michienzie.
Pandemic book author coming to Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Author/artist Susan Brescia will discuss her new book about the pandemic, “The Year the World Stood Still,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mansfield Public Library. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/.