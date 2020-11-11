Rehoboth library offers Story Walk
REHOBOTH -- Families can enjoy a children's book along with some physical activity at the library's outdoor Story Walk. November's book is "A Turkey for Thanksgiving" by Eve Bunting.
The Story Walk is sponsored by the Friends of the Blanding Library.
Also during November, young patrons can pick up a "Stuffed Turkey" craft kit at the library to take home. There's no need to return it, but you can share your turkey picture through Facebook (Blanding Public Library Youth Services) or Instagram.
Norton gets grant for outdoor sculpture
NORTON -- The Conservation Commission has received a state Cultural Council grant to partially fund a sculpture at the Edith Read Conservation Land off North Worcester Street. The sculpture will be installed adjacent to the environmental center (formerly the Girl Scout Lodge).
Visit https://tinyurl.com/CERsculpture to see two options for the artwork and vote your favorite before Monday.
