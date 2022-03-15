Norfolk Lions offer scholarships
NORFOLK -- Norfolk Lions Club will be awarding four $2,000 college scholarships to high school seniors who are town residents. The students may attend public or private schools or be home-schooled.
The scholarships will be awarded to candidates who have been actively involved in community service, and will also be based on academic performance and extracurricular activities.
Applications can be found at www.norfolkmalions.org or the guidance office at King Philp Regional High School.
Questions? Email norfolklionssc@gmail.com.