Mansfield has flu vaccine available
MANSFIELD — The town’s Community Emergency Medical Services Program has flu vaccine in stock for residents ages 18 and older who are unable to leave their homes due to medical and other conditions.
There is a limited supply and it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To request a flu shot at home: Ages 18-59 call Fire Capt. Marc Goyette at 508-851-6469; ages 60 and over, call the COA at 508-261-7368. Make sure to leave name, address, and phone number.
Feeney schedules office hours
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is holding virtual office hours next week for constituents.
Office hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The meetings will be conducted on Zoom.
To schedule a meeting, visit www.senatorfeeney.com/office_hours
If you wish to speak with Feeney or his staff outside of office hours, call his Boston office at 617-722-1222.
