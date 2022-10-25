Input sought for Wrentham master plan
WRENTHAM — The town is looking for public input to finalize the updated master plan that will guide town growth for the next decade.
The draft plan is available for public comment through Oct. 31. Download it at mapc.ma/WrenthamVision.
You can provide your comments via the final draft plan survey at mapc.ma/masterplanfinal or by emailing Josh Fiala at jfiala@mapc.org or Rachel Benson at rbenson@wrentham.gov.
Attleboro Legion meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — American Legion Post 20 will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at post headquarters, 122 Park St.
Norton veterans lunch planned
NORTON — The annual Norton Veterans Appreciation Luncheon is scheduled for noon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the VFW Post No. 8049, 38 Summer St.
Horizon Beverage is again sponsoring the event which includes a buffet, salad, desserts and beverages. Seating is limited. RSVP by Nov. 1 to the Norton Veterans’ Office at 508-285-0286 or 508-285-0274.
Mansfield to hold annual tax hearing
MANSFIELD — Select board members will hold the town’s annual tax public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at town hall.
Bboard members, with input from assessors, will discuss potential tax rates for homes and businesses and the share of the tax levy each will bear for this fiscal year.