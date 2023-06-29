North Attleboro changing town hall hours
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town hall hours are changing beginning Monday.
The new hours will be: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
The change moves the day when the building is open the longest from Thursday to Monday, when the town council usually meets, Town Manager Michael Borg said.
Wrentham concert Sunday on town common
WRENTHAM — Wrentham Recreation’s summer concerts continue Sunday.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on the common, and this weekend’s show will feature Elastic Five, a Boston rock band.
Rehoboth blood drive
REHOBOTH — Eastern Star Lodge is holding a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road.
Donors can get a Red Cross drybag while supplies last.
Mansfield concert Wednesday night
MANSFIELD — Concerts on the Common are held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the South Common. This Wednesday Elastic Five plays rock music. The remaining schedule: July 19, Rainflowers (1960s rock); Aug. 2, Band from U.N.C.L.E. (rock, r&b); and Aug. 16, Jake and Jenny (country).