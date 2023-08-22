Feeney to hold virtual office hours Tuesday
FOXBORO — State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be available to meet virtually with constituents from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
All meetings are private and one-on-one with the senator and or a member of his staff.
Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute intervals. Sign up for a time at https://bit.ly/PFeeneyOfficeHours.
Those wishing to speak with a member of Feeney’s staff outside of the office hours should call his office during regular business hours at 617-722-1222.
Concert Thursday at Capron Park
ATTLEBORO — The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series continues from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Capron Park with Andy Solberg performing. Solberg is a multi-instrumentalist who plays jazz, blues and folk songs.
The remaining lineup: Aug. 31, Edge of Dreams; Sept. 7, Jumpin’ Juba; and Sept. 14, Southeastern Mass Community Concert Band.
Foxboro concert hits common Thursday
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series concludes Thursday with a performance by Retro Politan from 7 to 9 p.m. The female-fronted dance band from the Boston area plays vintage 1950s and ‘60s rock. The concert was postponed from July 27 due to rain.
Appraisals Saturday at Foxboro library
FOXBORO — Rick Keller, from Perfect Pastime 617 is offering another free collectibles appraisal event at the Boyden Library at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Keller, a town native with about two decades of experience in the field, will appraise trading cards, sports memorabilia, video games/consoles, vintage toys, jewelry, and more.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.