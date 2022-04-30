Planning board hearing on development at old drive-in
PLAINVILLE -- The planning board Monday is holding a hearing on plans to redevelop the old drive-in site off Taunton Street.
The hearing for a 126,500-square-foot building at 43 Taunton St. is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m., and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. at town hall.
Plans previously had called for several smaller-sized commercial buildings.
Wrentham senior housing developments planned
WRENTHAM -- Two senior housing developments are planned in town.
The projects, being called senior living communities, are slated to go before the planning board Wednesday.
Nine units are planned at 1139 West St., and the other development, a 16-unit complex, is eyed for 20 Hancock St.
The meeting will be virtual and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
Wrentham employees get new email addresses
WRENTHAM -- Residents and local businesses are being advised town employee email addresses have changed.
Employees new email domain is @wrentham.gov and the employee's first letter of their first name and last name should proceed that.