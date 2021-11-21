Two people injured in Seekonk crash
SEEKONK — A crash at Taunton Avenue and Jacob Street sent two people to the hospital Saturday.
The crash, involving four vehicles, occurred about 10:30 a.m.
Two drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the crash was caused by the front car stopping short of another car taking an abrupt left-hand turn, causing the two other cars involved to rear-end one another.
There was a slight traffic delay on Taunton Avenue as crews worked to clear and investigate the scene.
Tax hearing in Wrentham Tuesday
WRENTHAM — The town’s annual public hearing on taxes will be held Tuesday night at town hall.
The hearing is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. as part of the regular selectmen meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. The in-person meeting is closed to the public, which can participate remotely.
At the hearing, selectmen will consider having separate tax rates for homes and businesses and set a tentative tax rate for the fiscal year that began July 1.
For more information and on how to participate, visit www.wrentham.ma.us.
