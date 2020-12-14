Learn interview techniques
MANSFIELD — A free virtual workshop geared toward high school students embarking on college interviews and college graduates facing employment interviews is being held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The workshop will be hosted by Gary Gekow, a senior employment specialist/career coach with 30 years of recruiting and employment experience in the Boston area. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
Open space and rec plan session in Seekonk
SEEKONK — A public outreach session for the development of an updated Open Space & Recreation Plan will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 via Zoom. Also on local cable TV Channel 9.
Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov for more information.
Written comments can also be submitted to Conservation Agent Jennifer Miller at jmiller@seekonk-ma.gov.
Donate toys through Dec. 19 in Norton
NORTON — The Norton Police department is assisting with the Holiday Toy Drive from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Yelle School off Route 123. Can’t make it? New unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Norton High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays until Dec. 18. The toy drive is sponsored by the Norton High School Math Honor Society and the Norton Police Department.
Alcohol sting planned in Norfolk
NORFOLK — The police department will be will be holding an acohol sting operation sometime over the holidays.
The date will not be revealed but it would be reasonable to expect it will be conducted sometime before New Year’s’ Day, officials said.
The town has adopted a zero tolerance policy toward the purchase and/or consumption of alcoholic beverages by persons under age 21. Such sales will be reported to select board members and the alleged violations will result in a hearing and action taken if deemed warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.