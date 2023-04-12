Social justice program Sunday in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — The Wee Read monthly series continues with a reading of “We are Water Protectors” at noon Sunday at the First Baptist Church, 118 South Main St., Attleboro.
The event is about social justice and the extreme environmental hazards faced by Native people. It’s free and open to all ages.
Metacomet Greenway workshop April 19
WRENTHAM — A workshop on the proposed Metacomet Greenway is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at town hall.
There will be a presentation and discussion about the initial plans for the old rail trail in Wrentham. An engineering feasibility study will be presented by VHB, the town’s consulting engineer.
Participation will also be available via Zoom. For more information, visit www.wrentham.gov.