Norfolk hearing on zoning changes Monday
NORFOLK -- The planning board is holding a public hearing Monday on proposed zoning changes going before the May 17 annual town meeting.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at town hall.
Proposed revisions include the schedule of use regulations and sign regulations.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
Dog licenses due in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Dog licenses are due April 1.
All dogs 6 months or older must be licensed. Any dog brought into town must be licensed within 60 days.
Owners can get licenses from the town clerk at a rabies clinic scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at the DPW Garage, 240 Smith St. Rabies shots are $15 cash only and updated rabies certificates are needed for a license.
For more information visit www.nattleboro.com. For questions about the rabies clinic, contact the board of health at 508-699-0103.