Cancer team fundraiser Saturday
NORTON — The area Relay for Life team Gramma’s Angels is raising money at the annual Rock For a Cure American Cancer Society fundraiser Saturday night at Club Oasis, 50 Pleasant St. (Route 123).
The Nymphidels, a two-member group from Providence, is performing. Entry fee is $5. There will be raffles and food.
Register for Plainville election by Tuesday
PLAINVILLE — The last day to register to vote for the April 4 annual town election is Tuesday.
The board of registrars will hold a voter registration session from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at town hall, 190 South St.
Residents can check their voter status and also register at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleidx.htm.
Register for Norton kindergarten
NORTON — Students who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are eligible to register for kindergarten, with a deadline of Friday, March 18.
Packets are available at www.norton.k12.ma.us.
Bridge work on 1-495 in Plainville set to start Sunday
PLAINVILLE — Substructure repairs on the Interstate 495 bridge over Route 1 are scheduled to be performed from Sunday through April, with lane closures.
Work is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
One travel lane in each direction will be maintained at all times on Route 1.