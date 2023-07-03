Rehoboth blood drive scheduled
REHOBOTH — Eastern Star Lodge is holding a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road.
Donors can get a Red Cross drybag while supplies last.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: EasternStar to schedule an appointment. Streamline the donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of appointment.
Mansfield’s Arts in the Park slated
Mansfield Parks and Recreation’s annual Arts in the Park is held at 1 p.m. several Wednesdays in Memorial Park, starting Wednesday with Rainforest Reptile shows.
The remaining lineup: July 19, Illusionist David Garrity; Friday, July 28, storyteller/juggler Henry Lappen; Aug. 2, comedy juggler Bryson Lang; and Aug. 16, DJ Derek Holt.