Seekonk email problems resolved
SEEKONK -- The town government's email problems have been fixed, officials announced.
Town employees and departments hadn't been receiving some outside emails since early February. Senders got an "undeliverable" message or in some instances no notification that their email had not gone through.
The town's information technology consultant had been working on the issue but initially was unable to identify why emails were not being received.
Seekonk budget hearing Wednesday
SEEKONK -- On Wednesday, selectmen will hold the annual public hearing on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The hearing will be part of the regular select board meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at town hall.
Norton CPR class being held
NORTON -- The fire department is offering another CPR class from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16 at department headquarters, 70 East Main St.
The free class will cover CPR and choking for adults, children and infants. It is open to anyone aged 10 years and older, and is geared toward community groups, parents, grandparents, students, caregivers and others. It's not intended for those who don't need a course completion card for a job or other requirements.
"The popularity we have had with our CPR program has been truly remarkable," Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said. "The first two classes sold out quickly and we're hoping the third allows for more residents to learn these life-saving skills."
To sign up for the class or for more information, visit https://nortonfire.com/community-cpr-class/. Those looking for a certification class can call the fire department at 508-285-0246 for more information.