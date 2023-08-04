NORTON — A Summer Hornithology Concert, a French horn chamber music show, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Church, 1 Power St.
The free concert features youth and adult musicians from Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The event is sponsored by the Norton Cultural Council.
Franklin roadwork starts Monday
FRANKLIN — Paving for the Union Street Mill and Overlay Project is set to start next week.
The work will take place on Union Street from before School Street to Arlington Street.
Detours will be in place and may change daily. Delays should be expected and drivers should seek alternate routes.
The work will be done by the town’s contractor, Massachusetts Broken Stone Co., weather permitting.
Norton in search of volunteers
NORTON — An updated list of vacancies on boards, committees, and commissions has been posted on the town website.
The list is on the town manager’s webpage under Notice of Vacancies on Town Boards, Committees, and Commissions at www.nortonma.org.