Attleboro Realtor holding cancer fundraiser
ATTLEBORO -- Thompson Realty Group, 272 County St., is hosting a "Cuts For Cancer" fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
Area stylists will be giving haircuts or buzz cuts.
There will be a food truck, ice cream truck, bouncy house, family games, Red Sox ticket raffles, music by Cat Country 98.1, photos with their mascot "Jake the Cat" and more.
You don't have to get a haircut to attend and support the cause.
Wheaton hosting herbal event
NORTON -- Wheaton College is hosting United Plant Savers's 16th International Herbal Symposium Friday through Sunday.
The event is a celebration of herbalists healing the planet and people with plants, organizers say.
There will be more than 60 teachers, including renowned author and herbalist Rosemary Gladstar.
To register in-person, visit https://www.internationalherbsymposium.com/. To participate virtually, visit https://www.internationalherbsymposium.com/16th-ihs-online-classes/.
North Attleboro DAV meeting Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 and the Unit Auxiliary 56 meet from September to June on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 50 Jefferson St. The next meeting is Tuesday, June 13, and will be the last before the summer break.