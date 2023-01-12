Choral Society holding rehearsal
FOXBORO -- The Neponset Choral Society invites area residents to a free open rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Bethany Congregational Church, Rockhill Street. For more information email info@ncschorus.org.
Mental health support group to meet
NORFOLK -- The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
For more information, call Ray at 508-668-2941.
Voter registration in Foxboro
FOXBORO -- The board of registrars is holding voter registration for the Jan. 30 special town meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the town clerk's office.
Jan. 20 is also the last day you can register to be eligible to vote at the town meeting.
The clerk’s office is also accepting voter registration or party enrollment changes from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
An applicant must be at least 18 years old by the date of the town meeting. If you are unable to appear in person due to physical disability, or wish to verify your voting status or complete application for registration online, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/ele or call the town clerk at 508-543-1208.
Foxboro registering kindergartners
FOXBORO -- The school department is registering children for kindergarten for the upcoming school year this month.
Visit www.foxborough.k12.ma.us. The link is on the top right hand side of the webpage under the registration tab.