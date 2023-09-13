Area genealogy group meeting Saturday
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, followed by a presentation at noon, at Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St.
Brenda Sullivan, who has been studying and talking about the art, history, and symbolism of gravestones for more than 30 years, will present “Past the Cemetery Gate.” She works with many libraries, historical societies, genealogy groups, museums, and other institutions nationwide.
Those who wish to attend virtually can preregister at https://tinyurl.com/BristolSep2023.
For more information contact bristol@msoginc.org.
Free car seat check in Franklin Thursday
FRANKLIN — The SAFE Coalition is conducting free car seat checks Thursday, and has free car seats available.
The event runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 31 Hayward St., Unit 2C.