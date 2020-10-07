Monthly breakfast in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH — American Legion & Rehoboth Anawan Lions Club will hold their monthly breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road (Route 118).
The all-you-can-eat country breakfast is for indoor or outdoor dining. Suggested donation is $8 per person.
Call 508-252-9079, Jake at 315-415-2277, email Speedyjake@aol.com or visit Facebook “American Legion Post 302.”
North church plans yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., on the Baptist Common will hold an indoor yard sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Clothes of all sizes, including baby clothes and baby equipment, beds, bedding, lamps, tables, chairs, frames, art, cedar chest, vintage wedding dress, household items, dishes, and more, will be for sale. A $5 bag sale on selected items will take place Saturday.
Appointments to view merchandise can be made on Tuesday, Oct. 13, or Thursday, Oct. 15. Call the church office at 508-699-2434 to leave a phone number and message and a time will be confirmed.
Fuel assistance in Norton
NORTON — Apply for fuel assistance by contacting the Human Services Department to make an appointment at 508-285-0235. More information can be found at www.nortonma.org/council-aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.