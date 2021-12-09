Learn the true story behind Shakespeare’s Stephano
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum will collaborate with DoubleACS Channel 15 to broadcast “Stephano: The True Story of Shakespeare’s Shipwreck” AT 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Two-time Emmy nominated producer Andrew Giles Buckley and his crew tell the tale of Stephen Hopkins, a Virginia-bound castaway who found his way not only onto the decks of the Mayflower a decade later, but on stage as the drunken Stephano in Shakespeare’s final play, “The Tempest.”
Buckley will be live, via Zoom, following the broadcast to take questions from viewers via Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/84735999051. Carleton Legg, Industrial Museum director, and Charlie Adler, a genealogy buff who is also a Hopkins descendant, will also ask a few questions about the production at the DoubleACS Zoom studio on Union Street.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Attleboro Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/olsf9D2B2S4.
Stony Brook Camera Club to present ‘Using Light and Color’
NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will present “Using Light and Color: Post Processing Enhancements to Improve Your Images” by Ellen Kawadler on Dec. 16th.
Kawadler is proficient in post-processing with Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop as well as some other plugins. Many of her award-winning images can be viewed at ellenk.myportfolio.com.
Visit the www.StonyBrookCC.com homepage to sign in under “Be Our Guest” and be sent a Zoom link for this program. The group meets weekly on Thursday evenings from September to June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.