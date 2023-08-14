Mansfield's Arts in the Park Wednesday afternoon
MANSFIELD -- This summer's last Mansfield Parks and Recreation's Arts in the Park event is being at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Park, with DJ Derek Holt.
Mansfield concert Wednesday night
MANSFIELD -- The last summer concert is taking place at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the South Common, with Jake and Jenny playing country music.
East lunch with city vets Thursdays
ATTLEBORO -- "Lunch with a Vet" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at VFW Post 115 at 122 Park St. Lunch is $8. All proceeds go to Post 115 operations and events.
Attleboro concert Thursday
ATTLEBORO -- The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concert Series continues from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Capron Park with Penny Outlaw, a Boston rock group, performing.
The remaining lineup: Aug. 24, Andy Solberg; Aug. 31, Edge of Dreams; Sept. 7, Jumpin' Juba; and Sept. 14, Southeastern Mass Community Concert Band.
North Attleboro concert Thursday night
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The North Attleboro Cultural Council's free summer concerts continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when 4EverFab, a Beatles tribute band, hits the stage at the Veterans Park Gazebo in front of town hall, 43 South Washington St. downtown.
Seekonk highway work starts Thursday
SEEKONK -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is scheduled Thursday night to begin milling and paving work on Route 114A between the Rhode Island border to just south of Route 6.
The work will continue for two weeks during overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zone using standard traffic control measures and police details. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.