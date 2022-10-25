Work to close part of Mansfield streets
MANSFIELD — Portions of Williams and Old Elm streets will be closed for several weeks for drainage and road construction work.
The highway department is scheduled to start the work Wednesday, Oct. 26, depending on the weather.
The road closures are necessary due to the scope of the work, according to a notice issued Friday by the town.
Anyone with any concerns can call 508-261-7336 or email alittig@mansfieldma.com.
Foxboro to hold COVID/flu clinic
FOXBORO — Residents can get COVID-19 booster and flu vaccinations from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the public safety building on Chestnut Street .
Insurance information is required and residents should also bring their vaccination card.
The booster is Moderna Bivalent for ages 18 and older and for people who have completed the COVID vaccination series at least two or more months ago.
Open space meeting set in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — The open space committee will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the senior center, 400 Taunton St.
The meeting will address conserving agricultural, open space, and passive recreation lands. Speakers will include Susan Spears of Metacomet Land Trust, Nick Rossi of Mass Audubon, Michael Downey of Mass DCR Forest Stewardship, and others.
The meeting is in person but there is a Zoom option. Visit www.wrentham.gov.