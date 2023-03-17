Wrentham holding voter registration
WRENTHAM -- Registration is open for the April 3 town election and the last day to register is Friday, March 24.
A special voter registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day in the town hall lobby. Use the main door on the TD Bank side of the building as town hall is closed Fridays.
Any resident who is not registered or will become 16 by April 3 may preregister/register to vote.
Registration forms may also be downloaded from the town clerk's page at www.wrentham.gov. Call the clerk's office with questions at 508-384-5415.
Applications open for Foxboro scholarship
FOXBORO -- The Richard Thompson Memorial Scholarship is available to residents of any age who have graduated high school and will be pursuing a career or advanced studies in senior care.
Among professions considered eligible are the medical professions, nursing home administration, social work and adult day care at an accredited institution.
The one-time, $1,500 award is based on academic achievement and financial need. It is also necessary to have background with family or community involvement based on the care of senior citizens.
For further information and applications, contact Linda McCoy at 508-543-2511. Applications must be returned by April 1.
Wrentham Lions Club scholarships
WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Lions Club is offering four scholarships to graduating seniors living in town, including one that will also be available for qualified adult residents seeking to continue their education.
Applications will be accepted until April 4.
Scholarship criteria, applications, and submission directions can be found at www.wrenthamlions.org.