Foxboro Rotary Club plans Peace Day Saturday
FOXBORO -- Foxboro Peace Day, a multicultural celebration hosted by the Foxboro Rotary Club, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the town common.
Peace Day encourages people to learn about other cultures and community groups and features cultural music and dance performances. There will also be face painting, a scavenger hunt, and crafts for youngsters as well as a hot dog stand, raffles, and the opportunity to purchase “May Peace Prevail” yard signs.
Foxboro sponsors wellness class Saturday
FOXBORO -- The town’s Health Department Wellness Class Series continues with Tai Chi and Yoga from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, at the Lane Property on North Street.
This class is free and available to all in the community.
Final Wrentham Master Plan session Monday
WRENTHAM -- The final public forum for the development of an updated Master Plan to guide growth for the next decade is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
A draft will be presented at the forum, opening a 45-day public comment period. For more information, visit www.wrentham.gov.