Child car seat safety check Sunday
ATTLEBORO -- A child car seat safety check is being held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the old high school/former Brennan Middle School at 135 County St.
The Council for Children and Boston Children’s Hospital are hosting the free event for families with children ages birth to 8. Certified technicians will check car-seat installation and answer question or concerns.
Learn about history of Jordan Marsh
NORFOLK -- Area seniors are invited to a program on the history of the Jordan Marsh department store at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the senior center on Medway Branch Road.
“Jordan Marsh: New England’s Largest Store” will be presented by Anthony Sammarco. Jordan Marsh opened its first store in 1851 in Boston selling assorted dry goods. By the 1970s, it had become a regional New England icon and the largest department store chain in the nation.
Preregistration is required. Call 508-528-4430.