Norfolk concerts Thursday nights
NORFOLK — Summer concerts are held by the recreation department on Town Hill, the town common, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Thursdays.
The concert lineup is: July 13, Music Matters; July 20, Ayla Brown; July 27, Franklin Performing Arts Center’s Electric Youth; Aug. 3, Closing Time; and Aug. 26, 4 p.m., End of Summer Blast, with food, a dog show, and music.
Winslow Farm expands hours
NORTON — Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary is now open from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays as part of its summer hours.
Regular hours are noon to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $20 for adults 12 and up, $10 for children. Under 2 are free.