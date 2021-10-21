Fire safety event Saturday in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- As part of Fire Prevention Week, town firefighters will be holding an informational event for children and adults at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Richards Memorial Library.
Attendees can learn the difference between a chirping smoke detector and a beeping one, and more. Masks are required.
North holding Halloween event Sunday
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Halloween in the Park is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 in Veterans Park.
The event is being organized by the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro and the town park and recreation department. It will feature games, prizes and a costume contest.
Attleboro VFW meets Tuesday
ATTLEBORO -- VFW Post 115 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 122 Park St. Veterans are invited to come at 6 p.m. for a light meal.
