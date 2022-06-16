Plainville library book sale begins Friday
PLAINVILLE — The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a children’s book sale in the conference room Friday through next Friday.
Prices are 50 cents for children’s books, $1 for CDs, DVDs, and Books-On-CD; cash only. The sale will also include children’s library discards. There will be a $5 bag sale June 24.
There is also an ongoing sale of puzzles and adult books in the Friends’ hallway.
Summer hours for the library at 198 South St. (Route 1A) are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Foxboro library offering animal program
FOXBORO — Boyden Library is holding a Fathers Day animal event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the town common.
“Animal Adventures With Dad” is geared for ages up to 8, and not just fathers but grandfathers and caregivers are invited. Eight to 10 animals will be presented in a one-hour session.
Register by calling 508-543-1245/1246 or visit www.boydenlibrary.org. In case of rain, the program moves to the Community Meeting Room.
Foxboro infrastructure input sought
FOXBORO — Residents have the opportunity to give their opinion on new infrastructure.
The town is developing a Sidewalk Master Plan to help guide funding for new pedestrian infrastructure.
Residents can help in the effort by taking the survey available at bit.ly/38M7R1z through June 24.