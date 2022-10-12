Extra trucks pick up trash in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The town’s trash collection contractor had extra trucks on the road Wednesday to complete routes that were not collected on Tuesday and do their regular pickup.
Waste Management was not able to complete routes on Tuesday, according to the town. Trash collection was not supposed to be delayed by the Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day holiday on Monday.
Discover ‘Nature in Your Neighborhood’
NORFOLK — Mass Audubon naturalist Lara Kazo will discuss “Nature in Your Neighborhood” at 1 p.m. Friday at the senior center, followed at 2:15 p.m. by a guided walk at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary, 108 North St.
RSVP to 508-528-4430 or register at the senior center, 28 Medway Branch Road.
Attleboro Audubon trail event Saturday
ATTLEBORO — Mass Audubon is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Day at their Attleboro Springs Wildlife Sanctuary on Park Street (Route 118) as part of the city’s community-wide Big Read. The event is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Audubon naturalists will have natural artifacts available and will answer questions about their All-Persons Trail.
To register, call Joseph Morra 508-222-0157 or email jmorra@sailsinc.org.
Rehoboth kicks off town-wide read
REHOBOTH — As part of the town-wide read of the book “The Map Thief,” its author, Michael Blanding, will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blanding Library.
The book is about an esteemed rare-map dealer who made millions stealing priceless maps, and Blanding will weave in stories of explorers and mapmakers.
Genealogy talk set for Saturday with Zoom option
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting Saturday followed by a presentation beginning at noon.
Diane MacLean Boumenot, who specializes in southern New England genealogy research, will present “Rhode Island State Census for Genealogists” from 1774 to 1935.
The meeting is at the Somerset Public Library, 1464 County St., and on Zoom.
Nominees sought for Foxboro awards
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Commission on Disability has created two annual awards to recognize those who enhance the quality of lives of individuals with disabilities.
One will be presented to a person and one will go to a business.
To nominate a person and/or a business, send an email by Oct. 17 with the nominee’s name to aboveandbeyondaward@gmail.com.
Norton historic cemetery topic of talk Sunday
NORTON — Chuck Wetherell and his wife KC, along with John Silva, will present a program on how the abandoned First Burial Ground was rescued and restored. The cemetery is the resting place of Norton’s first settlers. The event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Norton Historical Society’s Old Schoolhouse headquarters at 18 West Main St.
Mental health support group meets Tuesday
NORFOLK — The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will next meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).