Injury prevention program Tuesday
MANSFIELD — A program on injury prevention is being offered Tuesday by Mansfield Public Library.
“ThinkFirst for Teens and Young Adults Injury Prevention” is a virtual program scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. by Cassandia Poteau, an injury prevention specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital. The talk will focus on brain and spinal cord injury prevention by making smart choices, including wearing a seat belt.
Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com or call 508-261-7380, Ext. 3.
Attleboro VFW meeting Tuesday
ATTLEBORO — VFW Post 115 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 122 Park St. Veterans are invited to come at 6 p.m. for a light meal.
Classic rock at Rehoboth Legion
REHOBOTH — Bill Maiorano Entertainment will play classic rock from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at American Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road. There’s no cover charge.