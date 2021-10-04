Mansfield considering lowering quorum
MANSFIELD — As part of their regular meeting, select board members are holding a public hearing Wednesday to consider lowering the quorum for town meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually and at town hall.
It’s scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the hearing set for 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
Town meeting quorum is 200 voters but it had been temporarily lowered to 100 during the pandemic.
Myles Above in Heaven meets Oct. 9 in Foxboro
Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for area mothers grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St., Foxboro.
North Cultural Council taking applications
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s Cultural Council is accepting online grant applications through Oct. 15.
Organizations seeking a grant for a community program for 2022 can apply and find out more at: https://massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process/
The five-member volunteer council helps fund a variety of arts events — including the popular Concerts on the Common summer music series — through a variety of state grants and private contributions. It recently invited the public to fill out its annual survey online to measure funding priorities.
The council made grants of $14,400 in 2021, less than its allocation of $16,000. Applications were off, officials said, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
